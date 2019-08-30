Firxt XV rugby expert Herschel Fruean runs through the games and players to watch this Saturday as we reach the business end of the schoolboy rugby season, with winners this weekend claiming their regional titles, and qualifying for the Top 4.

The Games

BOYS:

BLUES:

King's College vs Westlake Boys' High School - 2.30pm at King's College

CHIEFS:

Hamilton Boys' High School vs Tauranga Boys' College - 12.00pm at Hamilton Boys High School

HURRICANES:

Hastings Boys' High School vs Palmerston North Boys' High School - 2.40 pm at Massey Institute Sports

SOUTH ISLAND:

Otago Boys' High School vs Nelson College

Players To Watch