Compare the All Blacks' last three World Cup squads and variances in positional numbers and overall experience spring out but so, too, are similarities evident.

The reality is stats only ever reveal so much.

The main anomaly this time around, as the All Blacks seek a third straight crown in Japan, doesn't come from numbers alone.

Rather it's found in the question marks surrounding preferred starters and combinations, particularly in the backline.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Before we get to the nitty-gritty detail of this Cup campaign, let's first ponder the comparative facts.

The first point to acknowledge when analysing New Zealand's World Cup

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.