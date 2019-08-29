Balcairn trainers John and Karen Parsons will kick off the three-year-old campaigns for Touchabeel and Sombra Deamor in the Barneswood Farm Stakes Day 19th October (1250m) at Ashburton today and their performances in the race will help dictate their spring paths.

Touchabeel had four starts as a juvenile and finished fourth on debut in the Listed Welcome Stakes (1000m) and while her trainers would have liked her to have developed a little more over winter, they are pleased with her heading into today.

The daughter of Savabeel finished third in her 850m trial at Rangiora earlier this month and Karen Parsons, who co-bred and co-owns the filly in partnership with Waikato Stud, admits four debutants in the field adds a bit of uncertainty to the mix.

All going to plan the Gr.1 New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) will be the ultimate target for Touchabeel.

Parsons will also line up Sombra Deamor in the same race and she is excited about the debut of the close relation to Hong Kong Group One-winning sprinter D B Pin.

The daughter of Pins had two trials as a juvenile and Parsons is pleased she has taken a patient approach with the filly.

- NZ Racing Desk