The Warriors almost never get their man.

That's the emerging story, as the struggling Auckland NRL club looks set to miss out on another one of their targets.

Manly Sea Eagles hooker Apisai Koroisau will sign a three year deal with the Canterbury Bulldogs this week despite a "more lucrative" offer from the Warriors, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The Parramatta Eels were the other club reported to be chasing his signature.

Api Koroisau...Warriors couldn't hook him. Photo / Photosport

The 26-year-old Fiji international leaves Manly on good terms, but has been forced out because of salary cap considerations and the rise of Manase Fainu.

Signing for the Bulldogs will allow Koroisau to remain in Sydney. But as another Warriors season slips into disaster there is a sense that players increasingly regard them as a bad career investment.

Since the successful 2011 campaign – where the Auckland club reached the grand final – they have traditionally hit the skids and after successive heavy losses against the Roosters and Sharks, the portents aren't good for the remainder of this season, where they face the Rabbitohs (fifth) and Raiders (third).

The Warriors have also missed out on Brisbane prop Matt Lodge, hooker Jake Turpin and Eels half Dylan Brown.

There were also unconfirmed reports they wanted star Brisbane forward Tevita Pangai jnr.