It took a split second for Chris Eaton's carefully constructed life to fall apart. With the help of his daughter, he's put it back together again.

Chris Eaton looked at his bedside clock. It was nearly 8am. That mundane fact alone surprised him.

He was never a big sleeper, so he was pleased he'd got some decent shut-eye before his debut for Western Force. It wouldn't make the hours leading up to tonight's match against the Waratahs in Sydney drag on for so long.

He would have slept longer, too, except he'd been woken by his coach banging on his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.