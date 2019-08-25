This weekend was full of talent, excitement, passion and pride which showed through with every game. All the teams involved showcased what they have been building all year and also how much they deserved to be in the running for the Top 4 Nationals.

The clash between King's College and St Kentigern College was full of future stars, teamwork and determination as St Kents made a late run and almost stole the title before King's claimed a hard-fought 29-22 win.

Hamilton Boys High School were looked at as taking the easy game against Wesley College, but were "shook" by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.