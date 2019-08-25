Danny Hay is to be named the new coach of the All Whites.

Radio Sport believes the Eastern Suburbs coach will be revealed as the national coach at midday today, when New Zealand Football are holding a press conference.

Hay replaces Fritz Schmid who stepped down from the role earlier this year.

Schmid resigned in June, ending a 16-month tenure where the side played just four games.

Ricki Herbert was the last Kiwi to coach the team fulltime.

He left in 2013 after six years in the role.

Hay is a former All Whites defender and coach of the New Zealand under-17s side.

More to come...