Kiwi Chris Swallow has died after an accident during the Isle of Man TT motorcycle event.
An experienced competitor, the 37-year-old was competing in the Senior Classic TT race and crashed at the Ballaugh Bridge section of the course on Saturday (local time).
Swallow made his debut in the 2007 Manx Grand Prix and was a regular competitor in the Classic TT races at what is known as the world's most dangerous motorsport event.
The event organisers released a statement confirming Swallow's death.
"The Manx Motor Cycle Club wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Chris's family including his father Bill and his wife Jen and children," the statement read.
He achieved two runner-up places in the 2012 Classic Manx Grand Prix – the 350cc and 500cc Races - and was fourth in last year's Senior Classic TT Race.
Swallow was the eighth Kiwi to die while competing in the event.
Since the competition began in 1907, there has been 260 deaths. Swallow was the second to die while competing this year, after Englishman Daley Mathison lost his life during the Superbike TT race in June.