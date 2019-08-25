Kiwi Chris Swallow has died after an accident during the Isle of Man TT motorcycle event.

An experienced competitor, the 37-year-old was competing in the Senior Classic TT race and crashed at the Ballaugh Bridge section of the course on Saturday (local time).



Red flag on the opening lap of the Senior Classic Race. Incident at Ballaugh. — Isle of Man TT Races (@ttracesofficial) August 24, 2019

Swallow made his debut in the 2007 Manx Grand Prix and was a regular competitor in the Classic TT races at what is known as the world's most dangerous motorsport event.

The event organisers released a statement confirming Swallow's death.

Advertisement

"The Manx Motor Cycle Club wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Chris's family including his father Bill and his wife Jen and children," the statement read.

Chris Swallow was an experienced motorcyclist. Photo / Supplied

STATEMENT ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE MANX MOTOR CYCLE CLUB



The Manx Motor Cycle Club regrets to confirm that Chris Swallow, 37, from Wellington, New Zealand died today following an accident during the Classic TT Races on the Isle of Man.



Full Statement - https://t.co/iKOhMsCjWB pic.twitter.com/yKJsZvVcxe — Isle of Man TT Races (@ttracesofficial) August 24, 2019

He achieved two runner-up places in the 2012 Classic Manx Grand Prix – the 350cc and 500cc Races - and was fourth in last year's Senior Classic TT Race.

Swallow was the eighth Kiwi to die while competing in the event.

Since the competition began in 1907, there has been 260 deaths. Swallow was the second to die while competing this year, after Englishman Daley Mathison lost his life during the Superbike TT race in June.