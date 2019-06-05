Ever wondered how and why the Isle of Man TT motorcycle race is so dangerous?

Here's a potted history - the great and the horribly bad - of sport's most infamous dance with death.

•Riders fly around the 61km laps reaching speeds over 200km/h, surrounded by stone walls, lamp posts, buildings and kerbs while dealing with tricky corner and cambers. As a result 258 racers are known to have died, England's Daley Mathison being the latest, and the fatality total is probably around 270 when spectator and "unrecorded" deaths are included.

•In the Irish Sea, the Isle of Man -

