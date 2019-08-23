Patrick Tuipulotu's spirited performance against Australia at Eden Park was both a revelation and a reality check.

A revelation because you wonder why, even with the caveat that no one plays like that all the time, Tuipulotu doesn't play like that…er…all the time.

It was a reality check because it masked the fact the All Blacks have not had such a paucity of true international-class locks for many years – over 30, to be precise.

That's become even more acute with Brodie Retallick's current injury. Tuipulotu's return to form after some perplexingly quiet matches will have comforted the All Black

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.