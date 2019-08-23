No more than four weeks ago we were all holding our breath attempting to convince ourselves the ski season wasn't actually as bad as it was - needless to say, the outlook was bleak.

A month down the track, we find ourselves at polar opposites (excuse the pun), as storm after storm and front after front lashes the country.

Just about every week calls of "best powder day of the season" echo out over social media, shots of light pure powder flood Instagram feeds.

This week on the Stoked Podcast we took it upon ourselves to find out just how good it is - we catch up with three absolute legends in three different beautiful parts of New Zealand for a comprehensive update.

With talk of an extremely rare 'beast from the east' vortex threatening to slam the country, don't expect to have heard the last from these boys - or potentially the mad man mobility scooter driver we promised to link you up with.

For more coverage from our mountain madmen mentioned in today's episode, catch Sam Lee's road to recovery here.

On Wednesday I broke my first ever bone! For starters, thanks so much to everyone for the kind messages and words of support! I’ve been trying to get through them all but the pain drugs make reading and writing super weird (see photos) Basically, I under rotated a flat 3 off a small drop of maybe 3 or 4 metres. It was the kind of drop you could land full body slam in the snow without getting hurt, as proved before me by @kingslandski . My landing was a freak of a thing, when I hit the ground my ski tip dug deep into the snow, stopped abruptly and my shin folded over the front edge of my ski boot, and kind of just shattered the bone. Easily the most painful thing I’ve experienced. So that’s my 2019 season over. I’ve had two surgeries on my leg now and things are looking Pretty good. Now I’ll be hanging in hospital until Monday or Tuesday. #thanglos

For all your Canterbury-related club field action, keep up with Ollie Hunt, World Tour rider Craig Murray and the rest of the MFC crew here.

And finally, to the North Island, your mate Beanbag will be up the beautiful Whakapapa for a week or so yet - expect the content to keep flowing.

Stay Stoked!

In case you didn't know, we're coming at you with episode 70 of the series, (we know you knew, you're an intelligent Stoked listener). If this one tickles your fancy you can catch the backlog on Apple podcasts here, and iHeartRadio here.