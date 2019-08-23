No more than four weeks ago we were all holding our breath attempting to convince ourselves the ski season wasn't actually as bad as it was - needless to say, the outlook was bleak.

A month down the track, we find ourselves at polar opposites (excuse the pun), as storm after storm and front after front lashes the country.

Just about every week calls of "best powder day of the season" echo out over social media, shots of light pure powder flood Instagram feeds.

This week on the Stoked Podcast we took it upon ourselves to find out just how good it is - we catch up with three absolute legends in three different beautiful parts of New Zealand for a comprehensive update.

Advertisement

With talk of an extremely rare 'beast from the east' vortex threatening to slam the country, don't expect to have heard the last from these boys - or potentially the mad man mobility scooter driver we promised to link you up with.

For more coverage from our mountain madmen mentioned in today's episode, catch Sam Lee's road to recovery here.



For all your Canterbury-related club field action, keep up with Ollie Hunt, World Tour rider Craig Murray and the rest of the MFC crew here.

And finally, to the North Island, your mate Beanbag will be up the beautiful Whakapapa for a week or so yet - expect the content to keep flowing.

Stay Stoked!

In case you didn't know, we're coming at you with episode 70 of the series, (we know you knew, you're an intelligent Stoked listener). If this one tickles your fancy you can catch the backlog on Apple podcasts here, and iHeartRadio here.