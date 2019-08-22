Matamata trainer Graham Richardson will head to Sydney with Group One winner Volpe Veloce after her pleasing performance at the Taupo trials when second behind More Wonder on Wednesday.

"She was flying, it was good to see," Richardson said. "She is just happy in her work."

The winner of last year's Gr.1 Railway Stakes (1200m) has pleased Richardson with the way she has returned this season.

She will attempt to add another Railway title to her tally after a Sydney spring campaign.

"She's definitely bigger and stronger," he said. "She's got a bit of middle about her now and she is fully developed.

"She will be off to Sydney now for two or three starts and then head fresh into the Railway.

"We haven't confirmed which races she will contest yet, but there are options on September 7, 14 and 21."

Richardson said he has some nice horses coming through the stable, including a two-year-old colt by Vancouver and fillies by Epaulette and Manhattan Rain which were impressing him, in addition to three-year-old trial winner Red Hussar.

The Matamata horseman was also looking forward to the return of five-win mare La Mia Stella, while Group One placegetter Tiptronic was likely to have a quiet trial at Te Teko next week as he furthered his spring preparations.

