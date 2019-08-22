COMMENT:

After another Bledisloe Cup humiliation at the hands of the All Blacks at Eden Park, the Wallabies left Auckland on a 6am flight the next day bound for Australia and then a pre-World Cup camp in New Caledonia.

While Michael Cheika's men attempt to find themselves in the tropical jungles of Noumea with heads probably still ringing after being dominated all over the pitch by an All Black team reduced to 14 men for 10 minutes (and Cheika apparently would have preferred the camp to have remained secret), it appears to be business as usual for Steve Hansen and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Probable All Blacks World Cup squad: