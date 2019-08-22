All the action from The Ashes third test between Australia and England.

Welcome to our live coverage of the third Ashes Test in Leeds.

Australia can wrap up the Ashes with a win at Headingley while England will be keen to take advantage of Steve Smith's absence.

There are grey skies in Leeds and rain has played havoc with much of the day.

'Crazy': England fights back

As soon as people started laying the boot into England for its underwhelming offerings with the ball, Jofra Archer struck to remove David Warner for 61.

Brought back into the attack by Joe Root, Archer bowled a jaffa that nibbled away off the seam just enough to catch the outside edge and send Warner packing for 61.

Some fans gave Warner a standing ovation as he walked off having scored his first half century of the series but the more vocal section in the western terrace booed loudly.

Stuart Broad then joined the party with an absolute pearler to dismiss Travis Head for a duck. Bowling from around the wicket, the fast bowler angled the ball in and straightened it off the seam to beat Head's forward defence and clip the top of off stump.

It was the perfect delivery and Broad spread his arms out in celebration as he took off after disrupting the woodwork.

Marnus Labuschagne was still there though, raising his bat after scoring another half century but England had taken 3/3 when Matthew Wade was bowled in unfortunate fashion.

Trying to tuck the ball into the leg side, the ball came off Wade's leg and rolled back onto leg stump, just bumping it hard enough to dislodge one bail.

It saw Australia collapse from 2/136 to 5/139.

"England has had a crazy 10 minutes," former England captain Nasser Hussain said in commentary for Sky Sports.

Aussies fire as Poms wilt

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne brought up their century partnership as they started to take the game away from England.

In 11 overs after tea, the Aussies racked up a whopping 70 runs – numbers that would make English skipper Joe Root fume.

Loose bowling and sloppy fielding punctuated by two instances of four overthrows were reflective of English standards dropping.

Australia was scoring at more than 4.3 runs per over which, given England won the toss and chose to field in helpful bowling conditions, was astonishing.

Daily Mail cricket writer Lawrence Booth tweeted the period of play was "total garbage" from England, while Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan and former England star Adam Hollioake also weighed in.

If England bowl like this for the remainder of the day Australia will be retaining the #Ashes this week .... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 22, 2019

Hundred up for Aussies, Warner bounces back

It looked like the Australian innings was going to be a quick one when the visitors lost two quick wickets and Stuart Broad had the ball hooping around corners.

But David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne combined to steer their side out of trouble, guiding the Aussies past 100 as they defied the hosts' attack.

With 30 overs remaining in the rain-interrupted day, Australia was 2/108 and next over Warner brought up his maiden half century of the tour.

The opener had been out for single figures in each of his previous four innings but he brought up his milestone with two boundaries through the off side from Ben Stokes' bowling.

Warner had a nightmarish start to the day against Stuart Broad but fought through that to play a knock that took on extra importance given Steve Smith's absence.

'Absolute joke': Boos ring out

Sorry sports fans, but even though the rain has abated the umpires have taken the players off because of bad light.

David Warner (26 not out) and Marnus Labuschagne (seven not out) were all too happy to walk back to the dressing room but England loitered out in the middle, clearly disappointed at being told to stop bowling.

More boos rang out from the western terrace as angry fans voiced their anger at being robbed of any action.

English cricket writer Chris Stocks was furious, as were plenty of others.

Absolute joke at Headingley. Cricket does not help itself at moments like this. What the hell are the umpires playing at? If that's the barometer for bad light this Test we might as well pack up and move on to Manchester — Chris Stocks (@StocksC_cricket) August 22, 2019