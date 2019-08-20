The Tall Blacks have been handed a swift wake-up call in their first of two friendlies against Canada, being handed a 34-point loss in Sydney last night.

Being without all but one of their NBA stars didn't hurt the Canadian side, which cruised for the most part on their way to a 122-88 win.

For the most part, the Tall Blacks never looked in the contest. After leading 12-10 early, the Canadian side went on with the job to jump out to a 20-point lead before long.

Ahead 35-16 after the first quarter, Canada pushed on for the second blowout win of their tour of Australia – after beating the Boomers by 20 points in Perth – converting on 55 per cent of their shot attempts.

With Orlando Magic center Khem Birch the only NBA player available to them for the match, Canada got a massive lift from their bench who accounted for 76 of the team's 122 points.

The Tall Blacks, who were without regular rotation players Shea Ili (minor groin strain) and Alex Pledger (illness) for the match, picked up their game after what was a timid opening quarter however allowing 61 points in each half was too much for the Kiwi side to overcome.

Tai Webster top scored for the Tall Blacks with 19 points to go with seven rebounds, while Rob Loe and Isaac Fotu added 17 points each.

It was a performance the team will want to put quickly behind them as they prepare for their second friendly against the Canadian side tonight.

The matches are part of the Tall Blacks' World Cup warm up campaign in China, where New Zealand will open its campaign against Brazil on September 1.

Canada 122 (Aaron Best 20 points, Andrew Nembhard 17, Oshae Brissett 16)

New Zealand 88 (Tai Webster 19, Rob Loe 17, Isaac Fotu 17)

1Q: 31-16 HT: 61-37 3Q: 92-63