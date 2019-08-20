Serena Williams has been announced as the marquee signing for January's ASB women's Tennis Classic in Auckland.

Radio Sport tennis commentator Matt Brown is joined by New Zealand Herald tennis writer Mike Burgess on the Game Set and Match podcast to reflect on Serena's signing and what it means for the tournament next January.

We chat with tournament director Karl Budge and look at other possible targets for the WTA tournament next summer. The boys also look ahead to next week's US Open in New York.