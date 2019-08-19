Christian Wade has done it again, lighting up social media following yet another eye-catching play as he continues his impressive transition from rugby to American football.

Wade made an emphatic start to his NFL career a fortnight ago with an audacious 70-metre touchdown for the Buffalo Bills.

His second act was just as impressive on Friday night when playing his part in his team's 27-14 pre-season win over the Carolina Panthers who were held scoreless until the fourth quarter.

The former Wasps and England winger caught a short pass from Tyree Jackson and then broke multiple tackles on his way to a 48-yard reception before getting halted just shy of the end zone.

That stellar contribution again lit up social media similar to his initial impact a few weeks ago in the Bills' 24-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Wade's impact is becoming an impressive highlights reel that surely has him in the mix to make the Bills' 53-man roster for the start of the NFL season next month.

Wade had already doubtlessly won over countless fans with his first touch of the football in his early August debut, showing off his trademark pace after receiving the ball on his own 30-yard line and then skipping through the defence to run in for the touchdown.

In his first football game ever. On his first NFL touch.



Former England rugby superstar Christian Wade just scored a 65-yard TD!!!@ChristianWade3 #INDvsBUF pic.twitter.com/4You01TFXz — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2019

Christian Wade almost does it again. This guy is unreal. #Bills pic.twitter.com/YYVRUeSbzX — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) August 17, 2019

The commentators were in raptures with the score, as much as the Buffalo fans. "They are going crazy for their friend from England!" exclaimed one commentator.

Many Twitter users commented on Wade's 'unusual' ball-carrying style – obviously something he has retained from his rugby days for useful use in NFL.

