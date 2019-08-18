OPINION
The All Black World Cup squad announcement is due next week but here's our bold attempt to ruin the surprise.
Yes, we've read the tea leaves, sifted through the official statements, carefully analysed every little gesture from Steve Hansen, gone over the Grant Fox Tapes, and figured it out.
So here goes (with the players we say they will pick in bold).-
HOOKERS
The certainties: Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Liam Coltman.
The contenders: None
PROPS
The certainties: Nepo Laulala, Owen Franks, Angus Ta'avao, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Joe Moody.
The contenders: None…because illness wrecked Karl Tu'inukuafe's hopes.
LOCKS
The certainties: Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Patrick Tuipulotu.
The contenders: None
LOCK/LOOSE FORWARD
The certainty: Scott Barrett
The candidates: Jackson Hemopo v Vaea Fifita. On the face of it, Fifita fits the bill because he is more of a specialist blindside. But Hemopo is the more reliable, has a test-style combativeness, and offers better lock cover which is important as the selectors keep talking about Scott Barrett's importance as a blindside candidate. We're guessing Barrett might start one of the lesser pool games at No. 6, to get more familiar with the role.
LOOSE FORWARDS
The certainties: Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Kieran Read.
The contenders: Matt Todd , Luke Jacobson, Shannon Frizell, Liam Squire, Dalton Papalii…the indications are that Squire is reluctant, which is not desirable in a World Cup squad.
HALFBACKS
The certainties: Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Brad Weber
The contenders: None
FIRST FIVE-EIGHTHS
The certainty: Richie Mo'unga
The contender: Josh Ioane…whether to take a back-up specialist No. 10 remains a huge debating point. We say yes but suspect the selectors will say no.
FIRST FIVE-EIGHTH/FULLBACK
The certainty: Beauden Barrett
MIDFIELD
The certainties: Sonny Bill Williams, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jack Goodhue
The contenders: It's Ryan Crotty v Ngani Laumape…the selectors are sure to go for the immaculate Crotty if fit.
WINGS
The certainties: None
The contenders: Rieko Ioane v Sevu Reece v George Bridge …they will probably take three specialists because none of the other backs are good enough to start a big test on the wing.
FULLBACK/UTILITY
The contenders: Ben Smith v Jordie Barrett v Braydon Ennor…they will have trouble letting the fading Ben Smith go.
So the team is.- B. Barrett, J. Barrett, B. Smith, Ioane, Reece, Bridge, Williams, Lienert-Brown, Crotty, Goodhue, Mo'unga, A. Smith, Perenara, Weber; Read (c), Cane, Todd, Savea, Hemopo, S. Barrett, Retallick, Whitelock, Tuipulotu, Laulala, Franks, Ta'avao, Tu'ungafasi, Moody, Coles, Taylor, Coltman.