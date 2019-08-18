OPINION

The All Black World Cup squad announcement is due next week but here's our bold attempt to ruin the surprise.

Yes, we've read the tea leaves, sifted through the official statements, carefully analysed every little gesture from Steve Hansen, gone over the Grant Fox Tapes, and figured it out.

So here goes (with the players we say they will pick in bold).-

HOOKERS

The certainties: Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Liam Coltman.

The contenders: None

PROPS

The certainties: Nepo Laulala, Owen Franks, Angus Ta'avao, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Joe Moody.

The contenders: None…because illness wrecked Karl Tu'inukuafe's hopes.

LOCKS

The certainties: Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Patrick Tuipulotu.

The contenders: None

LOCK/LOOSE FORWARD

The certainty: Scott Barrett

The candidates: Jackson Hemopo v Vaea Fifita. On the face of it, Fifita fits the bill because he is more of a specialist blindside. But Hemopo is the more reliable, has a test-style combativeness, and offers better lock cover which is important as the selectors keep talking about Scott Barrett's importance as a blindside candidate. We're guessing Barrett might start one of the lesser pool games at No. 6, to get more familiar with the role.

LOOSE FORWARDS

The certainties: Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Kieran Read.

The contenders: Matt Todd , Luke Jacobson, Shannon Frizell, Liam Squire, Dalton Papalii…the indications are that Squire is reluctant, which is not desirable in a World Cup squad.

HALFBACKS

The certainties: Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Brad Weber

The contenders: None

FIRST FIVE-EIGHTHS

The certainty: Richie Mo'unga

The contender: Josh Ioane…whether to take a back-up specialist No. 10 remains a huge debating point. We say yes but suspect the selectors will say no.

FIRST FIVE-EIGHTH/FULLBACK

The certainty: Beauden Barrett

MIDFIELD

The certainties: Sonny Bill Williams, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jack Goodhue

The contenders: It's Ryan Crotty v Ngani Laumape…the selectors are sure to go for the immaculate Crotty if fit.

WINGS

The certainties: None

The contenders: Rieko Ioane v Sevu Reece v George Bridge …they will probably take three specialists because none of the other backs are good enough to start a big test on the wing.

FULLBACK/UTILITY

The contenders: Ben Smith v Jordie Barrett v Braydon Ennor…they will have trouble letting the fading Ben Smith go.

So the team is.- B. Barrett, J. Barrett, B. Smith, Ioane, Reece, Bridge, Williams, Lienert-Brown, Crotty, Goodhue, Mo'unga, A. Smith, Perenara, Weber; Read (c), Cane, Todd, Savea, Hemopo, S. Barrett, Retallick, Whitelock, Tuipulotu, Laulala, Franks, Ta'avao, Tu'ungafasi, Moody, Coles, Taylor, Coltman.