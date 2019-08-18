Noeline Taurua has confirmed she will stay on the Silver Ferns coach for the time being.

AAP reports that the World Cup winning coach will remain as coach for the Constellation Cup series in October.

Taurua, who is currently coaching the Sunshine Coast Lightning in the Australian league, said she plans to stay on for the upcoming series against Australia.

"I'm coaching to the end of this year and then working through...what happens next," Taurua said after a win over the Melbourne Vixens yesterday.

Following the World Cup win over Australia, Taurua told the Herald she would consider her future in the New Zealand job following the end of the Australian league which finishes next month.

"I'm just going to chill," Taurua said of her future beyond September after the Ferns' 52-51 victory over Australia in the World Cup final. "It's been quite tiring but I've been very committed to both programmes and making it happen. It will be a good time to sit back and reflect.

"Just so you know I won't leave Netball New Zealand in the lurch or Lightning as well. There will be a period of time that needs to be transitioned but we're still working through details. That will be pushed to the end of the year."