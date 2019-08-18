As if watching their teammates suffer one of their worst ever losses wasn't enough, non-playing members of the Wallabies were reportedly subject to more trouble in the stands.

Fox Sports reports the non-playing contingent of the Australian squad were abused by members of the crowd and had a full water bottle thrown in their direction.

The projectile forced a few players out of their seats to search for the culprit after it missed them and hit a bar next to them.

No one was hit, but one member of the Wallabies said that it landed close to them, Fox Sports reported.

It was understood that security at the ground stepped in during the second half at which point the abuse they were receiving subsided.

The Wallabies won't take the incident further.

It was a tough night for the Australians at Eden Park as they fell to a 36-0 defeat. It was their second-largest away defeat to the All Blacks, after a 37-point loss in 1996.

After a dominant performance a week prior, there was plenty of buzz around how competitive the game was likely to be on Saturday night, and for the opening 20 minutes it was.

The Wallabies had a chance to score the opening try of the night but were thwarted by some immense defence from All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu, before the All Blacks scored a fortuitous try.

It was the spark the All Blacks needed and from that moment they took the ascendancy and didn't relinquish it.