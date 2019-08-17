TJ Perenara has never shied away from using his platform to send a message.

In the All Blacks 36-0 demolition of the Wallabies at Eden Park on Saturday night, that message was a show of solidarity to those protesting at Ihumātao.

The All Blacks halfback had 'Ihumātao' inscribed on his wristband, which was visible for the world to see throughout the broadcast.

I......did I see TJ Perenara with "Ihumātao" on his wristband?

#BACKBLACK — Marama Davidson MP (@MaramaDavidson) August 17, 2019

The Ihumātao protest is an occupation of the land near the protected Ōtuataua Stonefields in Māngere, in opposition to the housing development planned by Fletcher Building.

Once again @Tj_Perenara makes me proud to be a Bay boy and Mana College alumni. What a leader. pic.twitter.com/wUuPH2PUqZ — Tihei mauri hola (@TeniaMatthews2) August 17, 2019

It wasn't the first time Perenara has very publicly showed his support for Ihumātao protesters, wearing the same inscription on his wristbands in the drawn match against South Africa last month.

Perenara has a reputation for expressing his opinions on various issues. Soon after the Christchurch massacre he spoke out in support of New Zealand's Muslim community, while in the wake of Israel Folau's online comments against homosexuals, the All Blacks halfback donned rainbow laces in support of the LGQBT community and spoke out openly in opposition of Folau's statements.