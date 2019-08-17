The All Blacks have suffered another injury blow.

All Black first-five Richie Mo'unga was sidelined with a shoulder injury in the 58th minute of Bledisloe Cup II at Eden Park.

Mo'unga was influential during the start of the clash against the Wallabies, scoring the first try of the game followed by three conversions.

The severity of Mo'unga's injury is still unknown but the team will be hoping it isn't serious with next month's World Cup fast approaching.

Just last week, centre Jack Goodhue left the field with an upper leg injury in the opening quarter in Perth.

Meanwhile, Brodie Retallick is still recovering after suffering a shoulder dislocation against South Africa last month.