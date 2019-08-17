COMMENT:

Their World Cup wake up banked away, the All Blacks will now head to Japan safe in the knowledge they are ready for the pressure cookers that await.

Exhale, New Zealand, the Bledisloe remains under lock and key for a 17th year – retaining the Webb Ellis crown is next on the agenda.

The nature of the passion and scrutiny surrounding the All Blacks is such that hysteria has long been a bedfellow.

The All Blacks are not unbeatable – nor are they in irreversible free-fall.

After backing themselves into a corner, albeit a comfortable one in the confines of New Zealand's spiritual home of rugby, the All Blacks simply had to respond tonight.

Not just for themselves, but an increasingly anxious nation.

Last week reminded the All Blacks that nothing should ever be taken for granted at this level, and they should not make that mistake again anytime soon.

Attitude always sets the tone with any team. The All Blacks got it badly wrong in Perth. It was, therefore, imperative the ignominy of conceding their most points in history was swiftly put to bed.

All Blacks left wing George Bridge with jubilant teammates after scoring his try against the Wallabies. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Repeatedly exposed around the ruck fringes last week, the All Blacks defence set the tone for this commanding victory. In this regard, there is never a better gauge of attitude.

Their pack, dominated last week, fronted big time. Even when reduced to 14 men following Dane Coles' yellow card near the end of the first half, the All Blacks scrum shunted the Wallabies all over Eden Park.

From Perth to Auckland the platforms were poles apart – and that's partly why Wallabies halfback Nic White went from dominant controller to near non-existent influence in the space of seven days.

Defensively Sam Cane led the aggressive, assertive charge with several huge, thumping hits but, collectively, the All Blacks flew off the line at pace. This attitude, combined with their gang tackling, forced the rattled Wallabies into constant errors.

Defence created the opening try for Richie Mo'unga; this but one example of its ruthless effectiveness.

At the 20 minute mark the All Blacks were camped on their own line. They were eventually penalised for creeping offside but for an extended period their intent to get low, get back on their feet and in position, and repel every, lunging Australian epitomised what should be expected, demanded, from every test.

Every positive aspect of this performance stemmed from the accurate defence.

Tactically the All Blacks were infinitely better because they were on the front foot throughout. Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith and Mo'unga largely kicked well to pin the Wallabies back when they needed to.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen. Photo / Getty

Barrett was again superb on the counter attack, too. His vision to glide across field and deliver the perfect pass to put George Bridge on the outside for Smith's try a thing of beauty.

On the basis of this performance the Mo'unga-Barrett dual playmaker combination is here to stay for the crunch World Cup tests – provided the Crusaders playmaker did not severely damage his shoulder.

The Kieran Read-Cane-Ardie Savea loose forward trio can also be locked in.

As he has been all year, Savea was again one of the best on the field. His carries in the wide channels, and leg drive in contact, gave the All Blacks penetration they so desire and so lacked last week. Together this trio, in their second trot, were everywhere.

The huger, pace and immense work-rate of Bridge and Sevu Reece on the edges, and Nepo Laulala and Patrick Tuipulotu in immediately shoring up the scrum, gives Steve Hansen welcome selection headaches while handing senior All Blacks timely reminders that no-one is indispensable.

Every one of Hansen's bold selection changes came good.

Sonny Bill Williams secured his World Cup boarding pass with his determined try, though on one occasion Matt Toomua broke to expose the second-five's lack of pace.

The bench also brought impact; TJ Perenara, Matt Todd, Ofa Tu'ungafasi among those to make telling contributions.

The World Cup will soon be upon us, and the All Blacks can be much better yet. They remain susceptible to the inside ball, the lineout was shonky at times and at a global tournament set to be presided over with a zero tolerance approach, improving discipline must be the major focus.

But for now at least, New Zealand can again breathe easy.

The All Blacks remain a force.