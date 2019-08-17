COMMENT:

The good news is that the All Blacks are not entirely broken. The bad news is they are not entirely fixed either.

But they are well on the mend and they achieved their main goal of the night which was to deliver some kind of meaningful response and drag themselves out of the fug they have been this year.

They didn't do it perfectly, but they did it well enough to confirm that it will take a special performance to beat them in Japan, where they are shortly heading with perhaps a deeper confidence than many realise.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This was

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.