All the rugby action between the Black Ferns and the Wallaroos.

All you need to know ahead of the second Bledisloe Cup test.

All Blacks v Wallabies, Saturday August 17, 7.35pm kickoff (NZT)

It's the final test before the World Cup squad is selected, so there's plenty on the line for those turning out for both sides when they run out at Eden Park.

Squads

All Blacks:

Beauden Barrett, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Kieran Read (c), Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Sam Whitelock, Patrick Tuipulotu, Nepo Laulala, Dane Coles, Joe Moody.

Reserves:

Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Angus Ta'avao, Jackson Hemopo, Matt Todd, TJ Perenara, Ngani Laumape, Jordie Barrett.

Wallabies: Kurtley Beale, Marika Koroibete, James O'Connor, Samu Kerevi, Reece Hodge, Christian Lealiifano, Nic White, Isi Naisarani, Michael Hooper (c), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Adam Coleman, Izack Rodda, Allan Alaalatoa, Tolu Latu, Scott Sio. Reserves: Folau Fainga'a, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Liam Wright, Will Genia, Matt Toomua, Adam Ashley-Cooper.

Black Ferns in game 1 of the double header

The Black Ferns face off against the Wallaroos earlier in the evening, kicking off at 5pm. If you're going to the ground, make sure you get there early to support the Ferns. If you're watching at home, make sure you tune in. If your plan is to follow the NZ Herald's live blog, we'll be blogging the Black Ferns game too.

An important piece of information

The test is sold out. To be sure you're through the gates on time and in position to watch from the opening whistle, get there with plenty of time to spare.

That goes double if you're driving. Finding a park in Auckland - particularly around Eden Park when the rugby's on - is one of life's more challenging tasks.

A suggestion? See above.

More important-ish information

1. Yes, it's going to rain. Well, at least that's what MetService says. And you know how Aucklanders get about a little bit of rain...

Caution is advised.

2.1. The Wallabies haven't won at Eden Park in 33 years - but you probably already knew that.

2.2. The All Blacks haven't lost at Eden Park since 1994 - but you probably already knew that too.

3. The Wallabies beat the All Blacks last week. Quite convincingly too. As a result, the All Blacks needs to win to retain the Bledisloe Cup. If the Wallabies win, they take it home. If it's a draw, the Wallabies take it home because they hit more boundaries.

4. Beauden Barrett is still at fullback. Deal with it.

Watch out for spiders

Sky Sport has announced an alternative way of watching the Black Ferns and the All Blacks play this Saturday - a live dedicated Spidercam channel.

The Spidercam, a camera that Sky says offers a "gravity-defying" experience, will offer fans a new way of following this weekend's double header.

"Spidercam provides our viewers with some incredible footage so we've decided to make this camera feed available to Sky Sport rugby fans for these two test matches," said Sky's head of sport production Brian Hitchcock.

"For us, it's about innovating and providing the best possible viewing experience to our customers."

Sky subscribers will also have the ability to use their Sky Go account as a second screen to watch the Spidercam channel while watching the normal live action on Sky Sport 1.

Sky Sport also announced that it will be introducing alternative te reo Māori commentary and closed captioning for the remaining Black Ferns and All Blacks matches of the year.

How to watch

The Herald will be live blogging the Black Ferns match from 4.45pm, followed by a Bledisloe II Q&A and pre-game chat which will lead in to kickoff at 7.35pm.

Radio Sport will have live commentary, while Sky coverage starts at 6.45pm on Sky Sport 1, with the Black Ferns match against the Wallaroos being broadcast from 4.15pm.

For Spidercam coverage - the Black Ferns game will be broadcast on Sky channel 50 from 4.50pm, with the All Blacks game on the same channel from 7.25pm.

TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.16

Wallabies: $4.85

Draw: $26

Head-to-head

The two sides have played 165 matches against each other with the All Blacks winning 114, the Wallabies winning 44 and the sides drawing seven times.

Last match: Wallabies won 47-26, Perth (August 16, 2019)

Largest All Blacks winning margin: 43-6, Wellington (July 6, 1996)