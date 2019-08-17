As the Warriors continue their unlikely bid to make the NRL finals, the progress of the Broncos will provoke some envy out Mt Smart way.

The Auckland team have a near impossible road to September football, and the most difficult of any contenders.

Aside from the Roosters on Sunday (4pm NZT), the Warriors (19 points) also face two other teams in the top four and the highly rated Sharks, and realistically have to win all four matches, with three on the road.

But Brisbane (23 points) are sitting pretty after Friday's night's win over the Panthers, and have the luxury of two more home games.

Both the Warriors and the Broncos have had erratic seasons, but the Queensland team have found a way to get results when it really matters.

There's not much between the two sides, and the Warriors probably should have won both encounters this season, guilty of failing to take their chances in the 8-2 loss at Mt Smart and the 18-18 draw at Suncorp.

The Auckland team also could have done the double over the Panthers, but for a fateful late slip, and the home losses to the Cowboys and Knights also hurt, as did the unlucky defeat in Melbourne.

It's the 'ifs' and 'buts' that have defined the Warriors' campaign, in contrast to last season where they developed the happy habit of winning a lot of tight games.

The last rites of this season might not be too far away, but there have been some positives.

The ongoing brilliance and dedication of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, the development of Ken Maumalo, the consistency of Peta Hiku and Leeson Ah Mau and the emergence of Chanel Harris-Tavita.

Jazz Tevaga celebrates a try. Photo / Photosport

Jazz Tevaga has also backed up his breakout 2018 season with aplomb, and showed his versatility with a strong game at hooker last Friday.

It's still uncertain where his best position is — he was highly effective in a utility role last year and has impressed during a few appearances at lock this season — but his work ethic and attitude can't be faulted.

"We are pretty short on hookers and I've had to step in there," said Tevaga. "It's completely different to 13 but I'll do anything for the team, whatever 'Mooks' (Stephen Kearney) thinks is best for the squad."

Tevaga maintains finals football is still possible, but isn't concerned with grabbing a crystal ball.

"The boys responded well against the Sea Eagles," said Tevaga. "We are still a chance so we are going to have a crack. We need to win and it doesn't matter how we do that. If we perform and defend like we did [last] weekend, we will give ourselves a good chance at winning each game."

The Warriors have a decent away record this season. Even the defeats often saw good performances, as they emerged with credit from losses to the Rabbitohs, Storm and Eels and enjoyed victories in Newcastle, Gold Coast, Wellington, Penrith and Brisbane (along with the aforementioned draw at Suncorp).

But the Roosters have won six successive matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground this year, and showed ominous signs in their assured win over the Raiders last week.

"Their spine is pretty crafty and they'll find the weaknesses in any footy team so we have to be good across the park," said Tevaga. "And we have to watch out for [James Tedesco]. He likes to hang around the ruck and if the forwards get an offload he'll be off.

"But we need to do what we have been doing over the last two months, apart from the Raiders game. Complete our sets, get them in the corner and go tit for tat with them. I'm sure, like any footy side, if you put them under some pressure, you give yourselves a chance at winning the game."