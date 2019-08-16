COMMENT:

Logic clearly dictates that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, or the one, and right now the All Blacks need Beauden Barrett at fullback.

Sure when Spock said his famous line in The Wrath of Khan, it was in reference to sacrificing himself to save the crew aboard the Enterprise*, but it applies to the current state of the All Blacks - perhaps in a less dramatic sense.

Many have been calling, or at least hoping, for Beauden Barrett's switch to fullback to allow Richie Mo'unga to start at No 10.

Advertisement

In theory, the move would accommodate Barrett's free-running and off the cuff style of play while the more traditional Mo'unga could pull the strings in the middle. And, of course, people expected it to be an immediate success.

But after the All Blacks selectors made the move, the team has produced two mediocre performances prompting worry in some and leading others to call for Barrett to move back into the No 10 jersey.

But the worry is premature. To drop another classic (or clichéd) line, good things take time. Yes, the All Blacks have been burned by playing players out of position in the past – remember when Christian Cullen, arguably the country's best ever fullback, was forced into the midfield in 1999? Steve Hansen is simply making the most of Barrett's utility value; and Ben Smith's for that matter. While first five-eighth might be Barrett's preferred position, it's not where the team needs him to be.

Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett. Photo / Photosport

The 28-year-old is no stranger to wearing the No 15 on his back. In his days at Francis Douglas Memorial College, Barrett played at fullback week in, week out. Granted, his last year of high school was a decade ago, but he has spent time on and off at the back since his arrival at the professional level.

You might recall his early years with the All Blacks, when this bloke called Daniel Carter commanded the No 10 jersey, Barrett was used as a utility off the bench because he could play a number of positions at the top level. His counter-attacking play is up there with the best in the world. His positioning at the back and cover defence is superb, and he's a terrific kicker who makes good decisions and exit plays.

And there's something to be said for experience. Had the All Blacks decided to keep Barrett at 10 and Smith at 15, they'd be forced to rely on raw talent on the wing in what is shaping up to be one of the most hotly contested World Cups in recent times. Jordie Barrett has a phenomenal boot on him, but still has a lot of polishing work to do on his game before he can be counted on as a first-choice option for the All Blacks. It's a similar case with Crusaders duo George Bridge and Sevu Reece, who are both future All Blacks stars, but in the present they might still be a bit fresh. Smith is no stranger to the wing, having been forced out there for much of his All Blacks career.

Mo'unga himself is still relatively fresh to the All Blacks, but has shown to be more ready for the international stage than any of the young options in the outside backs outside of Rieko Ioane.

The All Blacks don't have the luxury of being absolutely stacked with experienced heads in every position as they had in 2015 and it would be a surprise if they chose to drop the young guys into the blender in the important games at the World Cup. If they stick with the current plan, they won't have to.

Advertisement

* - There will be no apologies for this spoiler. The Wrath of Khan was released in 1982 - if you haven't seen it, that's on you.