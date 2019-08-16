COMMENT:

Logic clearly dictates that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, or the one, and right now the All Blacks need Beauden Barrett at fullback.

Sure when Spock said his famous line in The Wrath of Khan, it was in reference to sacrificing himself to save the crew aboard the Enterprise*, but it applies to the current state of the All Blacks - perhaps in a less dramatic sense.

Many have been calling, or at least hoping, for Beauden Barrett's switch to fullback to allow Richie Mo'unga to start at No 10.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In theory, the

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.