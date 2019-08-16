With more than $80 million spent on rugby-related injuries last year, Scott Barrett red-carded for a dangerous tackle and mounting evidence about the long-term dangers of head knocks, rugby mum Jane Phare questions is it worth the risk?

Watching the grainy footage of the moment Cody Everson breaks his neck is heartbreaking. It is in the first two minutes of a 1st XV game between Shirley Boys' High School and Christ's College in Christchurch when the then 15-year-old goes down.

He lies prone on the field, his head moving slightly, stranded while his teammates – unaware he is in trouble

Life in a wheelchair

Please stop playing "thugby"

Next goal the Paralympics