Kiwi footballer Sarpreet Singh may not have yet made his competitive debut for Bayern Munich, but that didn't get him out of taking part in the team's hilarious initiation.

As part of the side's tradition, Singh was forced to serenade the entire team at the FCB training camp at Tegernsee after joining the Bundesliga giants from Wellington Phoenix last month.

As he reluctantly started singing the opening lines of Justin Bieber's 'Baby', it quickly became clear the 20-year-old isn't exactly a songbird.

Portuguese international Renato Sanches could barely keep a straight face, holding his shirt over his head as the song went on, while the rest of the team were heard laughing hysterically.

Advertisement

Singh wasn't the only one who missed a few notes though, with the team struggling to make it through fellow teammates Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernández and Fiete Arp's renditions without laughing.

The video has since been widely shared on social media, racking more than 33,000 views on the club's Youtube channel in just 24 hours.

German international Jerome Boateng also posted it to his Instagram story saying; "Justin Bieber or Sarpreet Singh? I'm not sure".

Sarpreet Singh of Bayern Munich in action. Photo / Getty

Meanwhile, the wait for Singh to make his debut will continue into the Bundesliga season after he was left an unused substitute in Bayern's 3-1 win over Energie Cottbus in the German Cup first round on Tuesday (NZT).

Having made six appearances during Bayern's pre-season campaign, Singh has trained almost exclusively with the squad since his arrival from the Wellington Phoenix.