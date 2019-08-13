Dual Group One winner Danzdanzdance had her first hit-out of the season at the Avondale trials yesterday ahead of what could be a lucrative spring.

The Chris Gibbs and Michelle Bradley-trained mare finished third in her 1000m heat on the heavy 11 surface and her connections were pleased with what they saw ahead of her raceday return later this month in the Gr.1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m) at Hastings.

"She trialled really well," Gibbs said. "Obviously it was very heavy, but we were expecting that, so we just wanted to get her around safely and just have a nice quiet trial and a bit of a blow."

Danzdanzdance was ridden by last season's premiership winning jockey Lisa Allpress who has secured the Group One ride at Hastings on August 31.

"Lisa Allpress rode her for us," Gibbs said. "She hopped off and was happy about the whole trial, so we'll just move on from here."

Danzdanzdance had a standout season last term winning the Gr.1 Captain Cook Stakes (1600m) at Trentham and Gr.1 Zabeel Classic (2000m) at Ellerslie and was Group One placed on three other occasions, including running third to Avilius in the Gr.1 Ranvet Stakes (2000m) at Rosehill in March.

A return across the Tasman could be on the cards this spring for the mare, however, Gibbs said that trip depends on her performance in the first leg of the Hawke's Bay triple crown.

"There is nothing set in stone just yet. You have got to throw in early nominations for the Cox Plate (Gr.1, 20140m) and races like that, but we will just be guided by the weather.

"Getting a bit of moisture would be our best chance, that's whether we go to Sydney or Melbourne."

- NZ Racing Desk