ANY GIVEN MONDAY

After a strangely directionless performance against the Springboks a fortnight ago this column went to great lengths – about 1000 words actually – to make a case that it wasn't the time to panic.

A fortnight and 80 frenetic, directionless minutes later it would be smart to try to pass off that column as the opening gambit of a point-counterpoint argument.

OK, so you're not that gullible... but hey, maybe it is time to fret.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Maybe behind the laconic drawl and cereal-box philosophy, Steve Hansen has been quietly anxious since last year, when the

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.