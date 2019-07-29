ANY GIVEN MONDAY

Rugby's interminable pre-season continued in Wellington this weekend where even late drama couldn't prevent the latest chapter of All Black-Springbok rivalry being filed under "I" for irrelevant.

It's been a challenging year for a rugby fan, with a lacklustre Super Rugby season proving to be little more than a coronation for the Crusaders. If your postal code places you anywhere south of Picton or north of Oamaru, you probably view the "Super" season with a lot more affection but in five years' time I suspect any neutral would struggle to recall a game outside perhaps the semifinal