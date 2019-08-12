Boxer and gym owner Shane Cameron says starvation was the hardest part of being on Celebrity Treasure Island but he enjoyed the reality show more than Dancing with the Stars.

1 Growing up near Gisborne, did you always want to be a boxer?

My Scottish grandfather used to box back in the 1920s but there were no boxing clubs where I grew up in Tiniroto, 50 minutes inland from Gisborne. Mum and Dad worked on local farms. I left school at 13. Years later, I realised I had dyslexia but no one identified it at the time. Mum did my

