If stunning Grand National Steeples winner It's A Wonder heads to the Great Northern next month the feared Ellerslie hill shouldn't be a problem.

Because while the jumpers in New Zealand's most iconic steeplechase will have to negotiate the hill three times in our longest race on September 7, for It's A Wonder that is like a quiet day at home.

The 9-year-old overcame trainer Harvey Wilson's concerns about a deteriorating Riccarton track on Saturday to turn the $75,000 Grand National into a solo exhibition gallop, being so far clear for much of the race rider Shaun Phelan ended up singing to himself to pass the time.

While Phelan's ability to hold a tune remains unknown, It's A Wonder got into a beautiful rhythm and only looked in danger when he started to get tired and bogged down approaching the last fence.

Phelan, on his way to winning his third National, steadied the big horse, balanced him up and they cleared the last like pros amid cheers as he landed from backers who knew the race was over.

The way It's A Wonder dominated many of our best steeplechasers in both the National and the Koral a week earlier it is hard to believe he was beaten at his previous start at Te Rapa but trainer Wilson says Riccarton brought out the best in the big boy.

"He is a funny horse in that he likes to know a track and feel comfortable and Te Rapa was a little tight for him," explains Wilson.

"But down here he got rolling and loved it. He is such a big horse he loved all that room."

So if It's A Wonder likes what he likes and doesn't like what he doesn't like, what chance is he of turning up at Ellerslie for the Great Northern which presents a whole new set of challenges?

"He won't be going to the Pakuranga Hunt Cup [August 24] because it is too close but he might go to the Great Northern," says Wilson.

"I'll have a good talk to Shaun about it and be a bit guided by him but I don't think the hill at Ellerslie will bother him."

When Wilson, who went to three Olympics as a show jumper, explains It's A Wonder's work schedule you understand why he is confident Ellerslie's climb may not stop him making the seven-hour trek north.

"He does all his main work at home on the hills," says the 69-year-old. "I don't work him at the Waverley track because he gets too keen and pulls too hard.

"So some days at home he will work up five, six or even seven hills. And when he is having his big day, his main fast work day, he will work over all nine hills at home.

"He will trot in between some but gallop up most of them and jump some fences and it takes him about 40 minutes cause I let him walk the kilometre home."

If that is normal life for It's A Wonder it is probably better than even money he will turn up at Ellerslie for the big one, especially as stablemate Bad Boy Brown is being aimed at the Great Northern Hurdles the same day.

"The Northern [Steeples] is $125,000 after all and with jumpers you never know how long they will be around for so he is a good chance to get there."

As for Wilson and his wife Anne, they were still in disbelief as they crossed Cook Strait on the way home last night with three of their four-strong stable, having gone within a head bob of winning both Nationals.

"It has been an amazing week, hard to believe really," he offers.

"I know it might sound silly, but we were quite emotional after the win."

Only somebody who has been to three Olympic games could think being emotional after winning one of our most historic races sounds silly.

But Wilson's emotion wasn't because of money won or his new page in the history books. It was the emotion of a man who loves his horses.

"He is a lovely horse. I'm the only person who rides him in work and I can't wait to jump on him in the morning. So to see him do that was a great feeling."

First for Cooksley

Grant Cooksley. Photo / Trish Dunell

Just because Grant Cooksley has started training winners don't expect him to be lost from the saddle forever.

One of New Zealand's most successful jockeys, Cooksley trained his first winner in partnership with Bruce Wallace at Ruakaka yesterday, with Splendido providing the milestone.

Cooksley didn't have to wait long for his second as Havana Heat won the very next race, both ridden by Masa Hashizume.

While Cooksley is enjoying the new challenges of training the 59-year-old says he might still race-day ride.

"I have still got my licence and at this stage I intend riding occasionally," he says.

"Weight isn't too big a problem for me so I can probably do that.

"But for now I'm enjoying the new challenges of training."