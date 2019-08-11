EDITORIAL:

How good was that? Good for rugby. Good for Australian rugby. Good for the Rugby World Cup. Good for the All Blacks too, probably.

They are no longer runaway favourites for the World Cup. This was a game that mattered. When he declared the World Cup and the Bledisloe Cup were his goals for the season, coach Steve Hansen took some pressure off the first two matches in the Rugby Championship, giving himself room for more squad development.

After a bumbling win over Argentina when resting most of his Canterbury players, followed by a drawn defensive contest with South

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.