Want to know who the next Beauden Barrett or Kieran Read will be? In his weekly column for the Herald, schoolboy rugby expert Herschel Fruean singles out the best First XV matches of the weekend, and some rising stars to watch. Fruean will travel New Zealand looking for the best talent the country has to offer, preview the big games every Friday, provide a wrap of all the results on Sunday, and rank the top 15 First XV teams (based on their performances throughout the season) every Monday morning.

Pride was in the air on Saturday as First VX teams around the country took to the pitch, determined to express the Mana they have in their school crest.

Hamilton Boys' take out Super 8 final

Hamilton Boys' High School won on home ground in a massive clash against Hastings Boys High School in the Super 8 Final.

Hamilton v Hastings was always going to be intense and neither team were keen to change up their game plans in order to hold true to their strengths.

Hamilton Boys' moved the ball at a safe rate and didn't put out too many complicated moves while Hastings Boys were keen to show a bit of flair.

The forwards for both sides played well with ball in hand, controlling the pace and momentum while trying to keep the game rolling along.

Hastings lock Julian Goerke had a very busy day running the ball. He made good strides up the field and was physical on defence.

Meanwhile, prop Tini Nu'u was active in his role as a bull with the ball hitting the line but also as a playmaker.

Hastings had to get things going in their forwards if they were going to give their backs a chance to run. But Hamilton's accurate game plan with Noah Hothamat halfback leading the way proved too much.

Hamilton were crowned champions in the end with a 13-5 victory.

St Peter's fall short of top four

St Peter's College were on the hunt for another top four 1A birth and needed to beat De La Salle College at home to have a shot at a playoff spot.

Things looked to start well for the side, but back-to-back yellow cards didn't help St Peter's chances.

Following a big break downfield, the first yellow card was shown for a tip tackle to see St Peter's one man down.

Then just three later St Peter's conceded another yellow card over a trip to a player who was trying to take a quick penalty tap. St Peter's defence held strong though, only letting in one try for De La Salle, who missed two penalty kicks before half time.

Sofai Maka of De La Salle College. Photo / Supplied

St Peter's College captain Naryan Strickland was at his usual best showing some pace on a breakaway downfield while AJ Faleafaga pushed the De La Salle defence line.

De La Salle's captain Kitiona Vai demanded the same of St Peter's, making tackles and line breaks.

Vai's game was almost perfect as he led the likes of Wallace Sititi to have a solid game at No 6 and Sofai Maka from fullback to come up and create opportunities.

In the end De La Salle College won 10-7.

Around the country

Auckland Grammar School were taking care of business at Liston College making sure their spot was sealed in the top four with a massive 44-6 win.

Kelston Boys' were beaten 26-0 by King's College, setting up semifinals between King's College and Auckland Grammar School, and St Kentigern College and Sacred Heart College.

In the North Harbour competition, Whangarei Boys' broke their losing streak to Manurewa High School with a solid win 12-7 win.

Whangarei are now looking at their first final after only joining the competition last year.

Westlake Boys' hosted Rangitoto College in their semifinal game, winning 48-0 to play Whangarei in what should be a solid finals match-up.

In the Central North Island competition, St Paul's Collegiate and Whanganui Collegiate both won their games and will head into the finals.

St Paul's Collegiate boasts a very strong and mobile front row led by Havila Molia, who has built himself into one of the most promising props.

However, Whanganui also have a solid team including the likes of Te Atawhai Mason and Sione Osamu, with plenty of strength to call on from the bench.

They are one of the most balanced teams in the country and know how play to their strengths - shaping up a must-watch final.

Sione Halahilo of Scots College. Photo / Supplied

Scots College and St Patrick's College Silverstream have come out on top in the Wellington competition - and it's not a surprise.

Rongotai College beat St Patrick's College Silverstream last week before their do-over in Saturday's playoffs with Silverstream winning 39-10.

Scots College also had a repeat of last week game, winning 22-8 over St Patrick's College Town.

The Scots College and St Patrick's College Silverstream final is set to be a nail biter. Scots College are heavy favourites to take out the title but the Wellington finals always prove to pack big surprises.

St Andrew's College, after being perfect all year, lost their last three games of the season only to be bumped out of the UC Championship playoffs.

A 31-3 loss to St Bede's College saw them fall out of the top four.

Christs College did their homework and came out with a massive win over Timaru Boys' beating them 55-28 to slot themselves into the UC top four.

Nelson College, who are winners of the regular season, will now play Christ's College and St Bede's College will play Christchurch Boys'.

Kings High School's Giovanni Leiataua. Photo / Supplied

King's High School finally put out a commendable performance against Southland Boys' High School to win 19-12 and book themselves a spot in the Otago comp finals.

King's High will now face Otago Boys' High School in the final.

Meanwhile, Otago Boys' beat John McGlashan College 40-5.