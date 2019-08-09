COMMENT:

It was said of the 1991 All Blacks that they marched into Dublin for their World Cup semifinal against Australia with all the gaiety of grave diggers and yet seemed surprised that every local man, woman and dog cheered the house down for the Wallabies.

The All Blacks have always been an easy team for the neutral to admire but they haven't always been easy to like and they certainly weren't always self-aware enough in the past to realise that their single-mindedness was readily interpreted as arrogance.

Back in the golden, pre-internet age of long tours, the Celts, or

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.