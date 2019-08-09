COMMENT:

It's time to give Lydia Ko's parents a break.

The themes around their influence this week, as the catalyst for Ko's recent decline, have tapped into all the ingrained stereotypes about Asian parenting but without demonstrating much insight.

We loved Lydia when she was doing well, one of the best athletes that New Zealand has ever seen.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

We marvelled at her work ethic from a young age, and dedication from her entire family.

We were relieved when she decided to stick with the Silver Fern, unlike several other Korean-born golfers who spent years here then switched allegiance.

But now,

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.