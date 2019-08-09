Black Caps star Colin Munro has created history in a bizarre contest in the Global T20 Canada tournament.

Munro blasted the fastest 50 in tournament history - and the 12th fastest of all-time - as he took just 15 balls to reach the milestone for the Brampton Wolves against the Vancouver Knights in a qualifier for the finals.

However, he also created a much stranger cricketing quirk - being the only player to reach double digits, and scoring a remarkable 60 per cent of Brampton's runs.

Chasing a revised target of 181 in 16 overs for victory, Munro arrived at the crease in the second over and immediately tore into the Vancouver bowlers.

With his teammates standing and watching at the other end, Munro brought up his 15-ball 50, hitting more sixes (six) than dot balls (four).

Munro added 61 for the second wicket with Lendl Simmons - who scored three - and when he was eventually dismissed for 62 from 25 balls, Brampton were at 82-4 after 7.2 overs, and still a chance at claiming an unlikely victory.

However, Munro was the only player who could score runs. He hit 11 boundaries, with the rest of the team combining for three. Only fellow Black Cap Ish Sodhi managed to also clear the rope, and Sodhi's contribution - nine runs at number nine - was the second-best score of the innings.

As a result, they tumbled to 103 all out in the 14th over, with Munro not only going into the Canadian cricket record books but also probably now holding some unwanted Twenty20 records for one player's dominance of an innings.

Munro's 50 wasn't even his quickest T20 half-century, having hit the Black Caps' fastest 50, taking just 14 balls to reach the milestone against Sri Lanka in 2016. He shares the record for fastest T20 50 by a New Zealander alongside Kieran Noema-Barnett, who also took 14 balls to reach the mark for Central Districts against Otago in 2010.

Munro will have another chance to set records, with his Brampton side set to play against the Winnipeg Hawks this weekend, with the winner meeting Vancouver in the competition finale.