Warrington Wolves co-captain Jack Hughes played on in a Super League game despite rupturing a testicle.

Hughes suffered the injury in the first half of a 30-10 defeat to the Catalans Dragons.

"To play 50 minutes with a ruptured testicle shows the courage he's got and his pain threshold," said Warrington boss Steve Price told the BBC.

"He put the team first to stay out there and try and win the game."

The game made headlines after a brawl broke out between both teams in the final stages. Five Catalans Dragons players have been suspended following the fight, which also saw a fight break out in the stands.