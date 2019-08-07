COMMENT:

Good times could be on the way for football in this country — but will New Zealand Football be smart enough to capitalise on it?

That's the overriding question ahead of a pivotal period for the game.

The remarkable rise of Sarpreet Singh has rightly dominated the headlines over the last two months.

His progress at Bayern Munich has been extremely promising. The 20-year-old is well ahead of schedule.

He was expected to spend one to two seasons as part of a large pool of players in the reserves but now looks part of the extended first team squad.

