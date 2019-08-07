On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
There are plenty of other young Kiwis scattered around European clubs, including alumni of the Junior All Whites who performed so well at their World Cup in June, while Declan Edge's unique venture in Sweden with Torslanda will be watched with interest.
Some go under the radar. Two Kiwis featured in Champions League qualifying last week, with Greg Draper (The New Saints) and Max Mata, who got to face Celtic playing for his Estonian club.
The core of the Football Ferns are scattered across professional clubs. But after their disappointing performances at the World Cup in France, there will probably be just as much interest in the emergence of the next generation, headlined by the graduates from the under-17 team that took the bronze medal in Uruguay last year.
On the national front, Ufuk Talay's brave approach in signing local players to the Wellington Phoenix should be commended and will hopefully pay off.
The security around their A-League licence allows more long-term planning at the Nix and the news that Team Wellington and the Ole Academy have signed a memorandum of understanding is also a positive.
All seems rosy on the playing scene, now NZF need to do their part.
They have to get the appointment of the All Whites coach right, after the Fritz Schmid fiasco.
The next man needs to be the right coach, not just the guy that looks right, and someone who has relevant, credible experience and a decent understanding of the environment.
There is a golden generation of players coming, and they need to have the chance to shine.
NZF also need to make a decision on their technical director, still filled on an interim basis by Andy Boyens, whose youth (35 years old) and lack of coaching experience probably count against him on the permanent front.
After a few years of stumbling over big decisions, now is the time to show it's a new chapter.