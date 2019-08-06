The New Zealand Breakers have filled the two remaining import spots on their roster, announcing the additions of American guard Sek Henry and Nigerian centre Chris Obekpa.

Much like American signman Soctty Hopson, who was the first import announced by the team, Henry and Obekpa bring a wealth of European experience and add to what is quickly becoming a very strong roster.

Henry, 32, brings instant offence to the team and can score in a number of ways. The 2018 Israeli league MVP is a capable three-point shooter, can create for himself, drive into the paint as is strong against fellow guards in the post. Able to play a number of positions, Henry provides depth alongside the likes of Hopson, Corey Webster and Jordan Ngatai.

Sek Henry brings plenty of offensive production to the Breakers. Photo / Getty Images

While Henry is a proven scorer, Obekpa's production is less likely to show up in to box scores with the Nigerian 25-year-old joining the club as a defensive powerhouse.

A shot blocking force in college, nothing has changed fior Obekpa is his professional career. In 2018, he lead the Turkish Basketball Superleague in blocked shots. While a strong rim protector, Obekpa will be well utilised in the offensive game, bringing a strong pick and roll game which will result in some highlight players throughout the season.

The Breakers have also added Australian-Lebanese centre Ater Majok, who joins the club as a local player. Majok, who was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2011 NBA draft, has already had a taste of the Australian League after a stint with the Perth WIldcats in 2011. Like Obekpa, Majok's shot blocking ability brings an element of excitement to the defensive structure, and is a capable midrange shooter. The 32-year-old might be familiar to some New Zealand basketball fans after playing for Lebanon against the Tall Blacks a couple of times in the past 12 months.

The additions confirm the Breakers' 12-man roster for the upcoming season, which starts for the club against the Sydney Kings on October 18. It's the earliest the Breakers have confirmed their roster.

Breakers roster

Point guard: RJ Hampton**, Jarrad Weeks, Terry Li***

Shooting guard: Corey Webster, Sek Henry*

Small forward: Thomas Abercrombie, Scotty Hopson*, Jordan Ngatai

Power forward: Finn Delany, Tom Vodanovich

Centre: Rob Loe, Chris Obekpa*, Ater Majok

* - import

** - NBL Next Stars player

*** - Development player