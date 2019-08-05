Yes, the Aussies can talk big even when they are performing small.

But when the retired Wallaby warhorse Phil Waugh reckoned this week that the All Blacks are vulnerable, it was hard to disagree.

He was simply making an obvious point before Saturday's clash in Perth.

Strangely enough the All Blacks have long been unconvincing in Bledisloe Cup games across the ditch in the World Cup tournament years.

Saturday will present a new venue and an old problem for the All Blacks.

Since the advent of professional rugby, the All Blacks have lost away Bledisloe Cup games in 1999, 2007,

