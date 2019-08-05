After twice falling short, third time was the charm for Kiwi Jamie Greene at the 2019 CrossFit Games.

The 28-year-old claimed bronze in the overall women's standings at the four-day annual event in the United States on Monday (NZT).

Greene, who trains at CrossFit Yas, made her debut at the pinnacle event in the team's division in 2016 before competing as an individual placing eighth then 11th the past two years.

Jamie Greene during day two of the CrossFit Games. Photo / Instagram

But finishing with 851 points - 67 points clear of fourth place and just 25 behind second-placed Norwegian Kristin Holte - the former Otago gymnast finally earned her spot on the podium.

Greene, who boasts more than 160,000 followers on Instagram, was consistent throughout the competition, placing fourth in the split triplet, sixth in the clean, fourth in the swim paddle, sixth in ringer one, sixth in ringer two and second in the standard.

Meanwhile, Australian 25-year-old Tia-Clair Toomey won the gold following runners-up finishes in both 2015 and 2016.

Speaking to Vogue Fitness prior to the competition, Greene said the number one thing which has rewarded her with success on the international CrossFit stage has been "consistency".

"I've been here for five years doing the same thing over and over again and that's what gets you there in the end," she said.

"It wasn't a magic pill or magic movement, it's just doing the same thing again and again and again.

"Being around people that work hard all day, day in day out, has been a big influence on how my CrossFit has gone. If you slack around here, you're out so it's been a good way to keep knuckling down."

A former rugby player, Greene began competing in CrossFit in 2013 before she burst onto the scene in 2016 at the Reebok CrossFit Games Open.

She is currently based in the United Arab Emirates where she coaches the sport in Abu Dhabi.