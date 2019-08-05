Former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum will retire from all forms of cricket at the end of the T20 tournament in Canada.

McCullum made the announcement on Twitter.

"As much as I'm proud of what I've achieved in my 20 years professional career - more than I ever could have dreamed of when I first entered the game - I have felt the drive to keep going harder to maintain in recent months," he wrote.

"My style of cricket has always been full noise, full throttle. From Culling Park to Lord's and everything in between, there have been some wonderful memories. Unfortunately, the sacrifices needed and commitment required to play that type of cricket have now become too great."

He formally retired from international cricket three years ago, playing his last test against Australia in 2016 at Hagley Park.

Over his career he has played for 16 teams including the Indian Premier League, Australia's Big Bash and the English Country Championship.

He will continue coaching and commentating after joining the Sky Sport commentary team for the upcoming summer.