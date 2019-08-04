The time has come for the All Black players to pick their coaches up, while taking more control of their World Cup destiny.

For all of their clever statements about being on a complex road to the World Cup in Japan, I suspect that the All Black coaches and selectors could do with a mighty dose of positive reinforcement in Perth this week.

There are signs that the World Cup mind games are confusing the players, blunting their instincts. The idea that a master strategy is falling into place is only a theory, and not a convincing one right now.

