The time has come for the All Black players to pick their coaches up, while taking more control of their World Cup destiny.

For all of their clever statements about being on a complex road to the World Cup in Japan, I suspect that the All Black coaches and selectors could do with a mighty dose of positive reinforcement in Perth this week.

There are signs that the World Cup mind games are confusing the players, blunting their instincts. The idea that a master strategy is falling into place is only a theory, and not a convincing one right now.

Coach Steve Hansen is a tough hombre, but despite the jousting and jesting I thought he looked a bit weary at his press conference last week.

He's been in a high pressure job for a long time, and a man who has exuded a deep seated confidence may have taken a few hits to his self-belief as his final World Cup approaches.

Or to put it another way, another shoddy performance could put the skids under their World Cup campaign. An unthinkable loss to Australia would increase public pressure on Hansen and co. and cloud their thinking further.

The All Blacks are still number one, but only in the rankings. Results and performances have been on a slow slide.

Yes, they've still got tricks up their sleeves and refinements to make. Yes, they've had a long term World Cup strategy. And no, they are not attempting to put out their best work just yet.

But even then, the first two tests of the year must have Hansen, Ian Foster, Grant Fox and co. wondering if they really are on the right track.

They're only human, and too many things have not looked good in the opening clashes against Argentina and South Africa.

Not all of their constant maneuvering can be put down to the master plan - I suspect they are second guessing themselves in some places, a situation unthinkable when Hansen was at the height of his powers with a team full of established superstars.

One barometer is Rieko Ioane, whose head isn't in the game right now. He is no longer undisputed as the world's best wing, a position he held not so long ago.

Another is the amount of spilled ball, which can't be part of any match plan.

Veterans like Ben Smith are struggling for form. Results of late will have knocked some of the All Blacks' confidence - one of their vital weapons - no matter what they claim.

There are a lot of other issues when you break it down, more than anything that can be put down to the Great and Tricky World Cup Plan.

The idea that not playing very well is part of a clever plan doesn't wash in my eyes.

Apart from that, it would be wonderful to watch a classic All Blacks performance, to be able to go "wow" at the end.

The cricket World Cup final, a run of nail biting Warriors matches and tight All Black situations…it's been an amazing-but-draining few months. A magnificent victory - like those from the All Blacks of old - would be great to celebrate now and then.

Josh, he was amazing

Josh Hodgson...stunning. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors were awful against Canberra, but there is one consolation. They were beaten by one of the best performances from a visiting player at Mt Smart Stadium.

Canberra hooker Josh Hodgson was a man at the peak of his considerable powers on Friday night. It was like watching Cameron Smith in overdrive.

Not that the Warriors put up much resistance – Hodgson was allowed to run amok from the opening whistle.

Englishman Hodgson's perfectly timed passes after gliding out of dummy half destroyed the Warriors, and he had plenty of other strings to his bow.

As a Sydney newspaper rightly said, it was a "masterclass" and a pleasure to watch.

With Hodgson playing like that the Raiders are major title contenders and he will be a massive factor when Great Britain plays the Kiwis in Auckland and Christchurch tests this November.

As for the Warriors though, it's season over. Looking at the five tough opponents yet to come, they might be lucky to win another game.