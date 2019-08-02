Champion Kiwi horseman Dexter Dunn's ascension into the elite ranks of North American harness racing could get a turbo boost this weekend.

In his first full season in the States, Dunn sits fourth on the driver's stakes won premiership, his charges having earned over US$5 million ($7.65m) after just seven months.

But that total could change dramatically as Dunn has several high-profile drives on North American harness racing's biggest day, Hambletonian Day at The Meadowlands in New Jersey tomorrow (NZ time).

Dunn will partner Soul Strong in the first elimination of the US$1m Hambletonian, which has two heats in the 16-race card before the final two hours later. "I am confident he will make the final but then you are up against the absolute best," said Dunn.

Advertisement

"But to be in with a chance in a race like the Hambo, that is something pretty special."

Dunn is in with more than a chance in the US$500,000 Hambletonian Oaks as he drives unbeaten favourite Millies Possession.

"She is a really strong filly so she has to be a great chance," he offers.

He will also partner exceptional trotting mare Machego in the main free-for-all trot and former Hambletonian winner Pinkman as he takes on former Kiwi hero Speeding Spur in a US$70,000 trot.

"It has been a great season so far, a lot of work, but it has gone far better than I could have expected," said Dunn.

"But Hambo Day is a really big deal over here so to have some winning hopes is really cool."

Still overseas but closer to home, New Zealand-trained trotters have serious winning chances in the two features at Maryborough in Victoria tomorrow.

Two-year-old Ultimate Stride is a dominant favourite in the Redwood for trainer Phil Williamson, who also prepares surprise package filly Liberty Stride as the favourite for the A$75,000 Victoria Trotting Derby in which Kratos for South Auckland trainers John and Josh Dickie is also among the favourites.