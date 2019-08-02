EDITORIAL

Two rugby referees were attacked in separate incidents last Saturday, one allegedly by a spectator during an under-12 game in Auckland, and another in Dunedin during a club rugby game.

One was allegedly punched and strangled; the other was punched.

Our country doesn't exactly have a proud history when it comes to respecting referees, from the highest levels down to grassroots games.

Advertisement

Go to any rugby game, whether it be an All Blacks test or a match between young kids and you will hear abuse directed at officials from the sidelines. It's simply accepted, despite the fact it's simply unacceptable. Fellow fans rarely call the abusers out. And it's not just rugby. Officials from all sports across the country cop earfuls from players and spectators.

We understand that they are human and they'll make mistakes [but] they are there to be supported. It's not right for anybody to hit anyone.

Referees put in hours of their time every season and, unless they are at the highest level, do it without being paid a cent. Without them we'd have plenty of empty fields and courts around the country each weekend. In return they get very little respect, especially from the sidelines where parents should be leading by example.

The attitude towards sporting officials seems to be ingrained in us as a country. Despite the staggering amount of success our national team provides an on annual basis, we are awful in the face of an All Blacks' defeat - with blame often directed at the referee instead of our own players - unable to simply accept that the opposition were better on the day.

The anger and hatred spewed from the rugby fraternity - and yes, the media did play a part - following the 2007 World Cup quarter-final exit in Cardiff and the French forward pass that was missed by Wayne Barnes was a dark stain on our proud rugby-following history.

It hasn't become any easier for referees over the years. With more cameras, better technology and video referees, even more scrutiny goes on calls that must be made in a fraction of a second. Last weekend several NRL coaches, including the Warriors Stephen Kearney, directly blamed defeats on referee performances. No wonder fans and spectators think they can do the same.

At least the most important rugby voice in New Zealand leads by example and keeps his mouth shut when it comes to referees.

Since becoming All Black coach in 2012, Steve Hansen has never publicly criticised a referee after a test defeat. He had ample opportunity to, following the controversial ending to the third test draw against the British and Irish Lions two years ago. The All Blacks were awarded a penalty within kicking range in the final minute by French referee Romain Poite, only for it to be overturned. But Hansen instead pointed out the missed opportunities by his own side.

Asked in a press conference on Wednesday about the recent referee attacks, Hansen said "...they've obviously got very frustrated and lashed out which is a real shame".

"We wouldn't have a game without referees and we get frustrated at out level with them but we understand that they are human and they'll make mistakes. They are there to be supported. It's not right for anybody to hit anyone," Hansen added.

Hopefully, the message from the top is trickling down but, it shouldn't be left to the All Blacks coach to make a stand. We need to all do our part and call out all sideline abuse as soon as it begins.