EDITORIAL

Two rugby referees were attacked in separate incidents last Saturday, one allegedly by a spectator during an under-12 game in Auckland, and another in Dunedin during a club rugby game.

One was allegedly punched and strangled; the other was punched.

Our country doesn't exactly have a proud history when it comes to respecting referees, from the highest levels down to grassroots games.

Go to any rugby game, whether it be an All Blacks test or a match between young kids and you will hear abuse directed at officials from the sidelines. It's simply accepted, despite the fact it's simply

