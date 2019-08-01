COMMENT:

The All Black players who saw their value rise or at least underlined their importance to the team in the drawn test against South Africa were fairly obvious.

There was Beauden Barrett for his general excellence, Jack Goodhue for his running lines and work ethic, Richie Mo'unga for his growing influence on the game, replacement Aaron Smith for the tempo he provided and fellow substitute Dane Coles for his linking play.

And then there was loose forward Ardie Savea, who wasn't involved but who saw his stocks rise anyway because if there was one forward the All Blacks missed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: