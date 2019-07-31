It was Sarpreet Singh's audition on the big stage and he didn't fluff his lines.

The former Wellington Phoenix started for his new club Bayern Munich against Tottenham Hotspurs in the final of the Audi Cup pre-season tournament today.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who joined the world's fourth largest football club last month, played a full game before scoring at in the penalty shootout when it reached sudden death.

Unfortunately, Bayern's next attempt was missed as Tottenham, which featured the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min, went onto win the shootout 6-5 after the match finished 2-2 after fulltime.

Yesterday Singh came off the bench for 30 minutes of action in Bayern's 6-1 win over Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The tournament provided valuable game time for the All White who is attempting to earn a spot in the Bayern Munich top squad ahead of the Bundesliga and Champions League campaign.

Singh signed for Bayern's youth side Bayern Munich II on a three year deal and is expected to play in the third division of German football next season, with a view of him being a member of their first team should performances go well.